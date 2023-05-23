🇪🇺 The inaugural Liverpool European Festival - the brainchild of founder and director of Merseyside Polonia, Gosia McKane, aims to keep the Eurovision spirit alive as part of the legacy of the 2023 Song Contest.

The festival kicks off on Sunday, 4 June and aims to highlight communities from other parts of Europe who are living in the Liverpool area. It culminates in a special celebration event on 23 June – the anniversary of the EU Referendum.

While Eurovision united us through music, Liverpool European Festival will continue to connect us through dance, film and history.

👨‍⚖️ A Government pledge to pressure killers like Thomas Cashman to appear in court for their sentences is at risk of being shelved after Rishi Sunak refused to commit to the new law before the next general election. There were calls for the law to be changed increased after the murderer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel refused to appear in the dock last month.