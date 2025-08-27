A Wirral manor could cost £20m or more to restore following a devastating fire that ripped through part of the wedding venue three years ago.

Thornton Manor still takes bookings for weddings, but the venue has seen a drop of around 80% in business after the loss of three marquees and the inferno.

Thornton Manor is a large Grade II*-listed country house in the village of Thornton Hough with large grounds, two lakes, and views over Wirral’s countryside. It was built in the 19th century, and from 1888, it was the home of William Lever, who built the soap factory and famous model village at Port Sunlight.

The LDRS was given exclusive access to the building to see the impact of the devastating fire as well as the damage caused by the water poured over the building to put it out and exposure to the elements in the three years since. Drum kits, an old piano, and even discarded videotapes could be seen amongst the debris after the upper floors came crashing down.

The fire took hold in the roof of the building on February 5, 2022, after an electrical fault. However, windy conditions on the night and difficulties faced by fire engines trying to put it out left parts of the building a burned-out shell.

The manor is still in use with a stunning music room equipped with an organ and a grand reception room, as well as other facilities needed to run events. However, the fire destroyed a large number of rooms that looked out over the grounds as well as a dining room and reception area.

Standing amongst the ruins caused by the fire, Philip Cowan, a director of Thornton Manor (North West) Holdings Ltd, said: “You have got to just crack on. You have just got to continue on and not let it bother you; otherwise, you would cry.

“It’s been a very difficult period. It makes me more determined to get the thing restored. At the moment we need to get business in so we can break even.

“Even though we might not be able to restore it properly, we might be able to prevent it from getting worse.”

The estate said at the moment the costs to fully restore the building could be between £15m and £20m. However, any reconstruction would also have to see the manor fully closed, as the work would be so extensive it would be impossible to host weddings at the same time.

The estate faced a long dispute over the insurance claim following the fire, which took three years to be settled. However, the manor said their previous lender recalled its loans and absorbed the insurance payout.

This has left the estate in a double bind, as their new lender can’t provide any long-term financing unless the estate starts making a profit. In the meantime, dry rot is at risk of spreading to the rest of the building.

A planning application has now been put into Wirral Council to reinstate three event marquees at the manor. These marquees, one of which could host 1,000 people, would help bring in revenue.

The manor is hoping the potential benefits of the marquees would outweigh any impact on the greenbelt by helping a long-term plan to be put together to restore the building to its former glory. The LDRS was also told the locations were chosen specifically to limit their impact.

Despite the challenge, Mr Cowan is optimistic for the future, telling the LDRS they would eventually be able to restore the house with a long-term vision, adding: “Everyone is determined to deliver that and we just need the public support behind this planning application. This is the first piece of the jigsaw.”

One barrier is the listed status of the building, which means planning applications have to be made for any changes, including temporary measures to deal with part of the roof. Ben Mansell, accountant and legal advisor for Thornton Manor, said the current application will cost more than £100,000.

Mr Mansell said: “We have exhausted every other possibility. This is the only option.”

He said people did not realise the costs of running a place like the manor, including maintaining its grounds and paying staff, telling the LDRS: “Some people do not appreciate how difficult it has been and how hard we have tried. This looks so much better than it did.

“It’s significantly at risk. Things like the dry rot could start spreading into the rest of the house. In terms of funding and being able to upkeep and run the estate, there’s only a finite amount of time you can continue generating losses before you fold effectively.

“No one is asking for handouts or assistance in that way. We are just asking for the marquees to begin generating revenue and stabilise the place.”