Red Brick Market is one of the region's best kept secrets and has been dubbed the 'North West’s answer to London’s Camden Market'.

First opened in 2018, Red Brick Market is a hub of independent traders, local artists and startup businesses. In January, they relocated to a huge new venue in the Baltic Triangle, just a stone's throw from their original site.

In December, the market was shortlisted for the 'Hidden Gem' accolade at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards 2023. The category celebrates the region's 'best kept secrets' and puts them in the spotlight.

We headed down to Red Brick Market - dubbed the 'North West’s answer to London’s Camden Market' - earlier this year to see what all the fuss was about. Watch the video above for our full feature on the Baltic Triangle hub.

Red Brick Markets owner Chris Day said: “You go into every city across the country now, and there’s the same 10 or 15 shops. This is like walking into Etsy, it’s not items you’re going to find on the High Street. It’s about coming in, the physical touch having a root through the clothes. We will never be an online business. It’s not what we’re about”

After working in the pharmaceutical industry, Sarah Jones decided to take her hobby of going to antiques, auctions and car boot sales to the next level and turn that passion into a business. She sells items and curios from her stall.

Sarah said: "Moving into Redbrick Market has been fantastic. It's just such a lovely experience. It's great for small businesses. I just love it here, it's so quirky. I love people, and it's just a great way for small businesses to have a bricks and mortar premises."

Red Brick Market is one of 10 attractions, bars, restaurants, tours, or natural assets which are off the main tourism trail nominated for the Hidden Gem awards. The finalists are:

Gin Journey - A tour to discover Liverpool’s rich past, with a delicious drink in your hand to bring it all to life.

- A tour to discover Liverpool’s rich past, with a delicious drink in your hand to bring it all to life. Glass Onion - Veggie/vegan café serving delicious fresh homemade food and cakes in Allerton.

- Veggie/vegan café serving delicious fresh homemade food and cakes in Allerton. Hop/Scotc h - An independent whisky bar tucked away down an unassuming staircase in Liverpool’s Fabric District.

h - An independent whisky bar tucked away down an unassuming staircase in Liverpool’s Fabric District. Lake House Waterloo - A stunning restaurant serving delicious, locally sourced menus at the water’s edge of the marine lake in Crosby.

- A stunning restaurant serving delicious, locally sourced menus at the water’s edge of the marine lake in Crosby. Red Brick Market - An independent Market in Liverpool's Baltic district with over 50 businesses under one roof.

- An independent Market in Liverpool's Baltic district with over 50 businesses under one roof. Reel Tours - Walking tour in which you will visit many prominent film locations that have made the city so synonymous with moviegoers worldwide.

- Walking tour in which you will visit many prominent film locations that have made the city so synonymous with moviegoers worldwide. Season Coffee, Bar & Kitchen - A cosy, relaxed venue offering a range of food and drink that uses only produce from other local independent businesses in Southport.

- A cosy, relaxed venue offering a range of food and drink that uses only produce from other local independent businesses in Southport. The Bus Yard - Two converted double decker buses operating in Crosby Marina, Liverpool ONE Chavasse Park and other pop-up locations.

- Two converted double decker buses operating in Crosby Marina, Liverpool ONE Chavasse Park and other pop-up locations. The Danny - An Art Deco steamship, rescued by the passion and skill of a volunteer force who run the project and operate the vessel today.

- An Art Deco steamship, rescued by the passion and skill of a volunteer force who run the project and operate the vessel today. Tik Taco - A cantina serving locally sourced fresh, vibrant authentic Mexican food in Southport.