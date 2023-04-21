Inside Liverpool’s GPO Food Market - the largest food hall in the city

We sample some of the delights on offer at The GPO Food Market and meet the vendors.

We visited GPO in Liverpool to taste some of the city's best street food. Located on the Victoria Street entrance of The Metquarter, adjacent to The Everyman cinema, it's the largest food hall in the city.

Independent food vendors make up the mix with Indian, Japanese, Venezuelan and Greek food, to name just a few. You can truly eat around the world whilst staying right here in Liverpool. You can have sushi for your starter, curry for main course and a Spanish dessert - all prepared by chefs native to those cuisines. That’s why food halls like this are so popular.

Chris Sloan, General Manager at GPO said: "We’re a destination for global taste and diverse people all under one roof. We’re a very family orientated place and somewhere where you can go out with a big group of friends where you can come and enjoy your evening. Have some good drinks, have some good food and just taste those bits from all around the world."

They’re also a dog friendly venue with Chris saying “We’re not just for the people but for the dogs as well!”.

The name GPO stands for 'General Post Office', which is a nod to the former use of the building as Liverpool's head Post Office.

