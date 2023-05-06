Wagyu and caviar are just a couple of the things you can expect on the menu of chef Andrew Sheridan’s restaurant.

A new city centre restaurant promises guests a fully immersive and exciting fine dining experience as Liverpool born chef Andrew Sheridan has relocated his award-winning restaurant 8 from Birmingham to his home town. Having achieved three AA-Rosettes, ‘8’ was named by The Times as one of its top 10 worldwide dining experiences.

Owner and chef Andrew told LiverpoolWorld: “I didn’t grow up eating caviar and wagyu beef. My mum is an awful cook. It was more Pot Noodles and chicken dippers, and that’s the way that it was. So when I created 8, it was food that I enjoy to eat.

“So that’s why we’ve got beef - we do a posh beef, wagyu beef and amazing sauce, which is what I call gravy, but it is a beef sauce, and we serve caviar with it. The reason I came up with that sort of dish is because growing up as a kid, I used to ask for meat and sauce. So, I kind of created 8 based on nostalgia and food that I enjoy.”

At 8’s chef’s table experience, single diners, couples, or groups of up to 16 people are all welcomed as guests dine together, enjoying the same meal at the same time. Played out against the backdrop of a bespoke soundtrack conducted by Andrew and his team. The tasting menu is now available to diners at the Cook Street location.

“The whole concept is that I want people to feel like they are sat in my front room, coming to my house for dinner and they can ask as many questions as they like,” Andrew added.

Watch the video above for a look inside 8 and more from chef Andrew Sheridan.