Inside the £1 flat for sale a stone's throw from Liverpool city centre

Agents describe the studio flat just off Scotland Road as a 'high yield' investment.

A Liverpool property within easy reach of the city centre is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of just £1.

Marketed as a studio flat by SDL Property Auctions, it is located in L5, just off Scotland Road, and is described as a 'high yield' investment by the agents.

It is claimed the ‘pod room’ style accommodation, which is in need of some TLC, could return new owners £360pcm. It's priced at £1 with no reserve as the the Hong Kong-based owner 'desperate to sell'.

The property was due to go up for auction at 10am on Tuesday 19 December 2023 but the sale has been postponed until the end of January 2024.

Property description

Check out this ensuite-type pod room with the benefits of communal living rooms with shared kitchens on all floors and a laundry room in the basement, with washing machines and dryers for your convenience.

The building has 24-hour CCTV in operation with an intercom system and coded doors for your safety and security. And a caretaker who manages the communal areas of the building.

There is no allocated parking with the property, but there is a good-sized car park area immediately in front of the property. Young Village is a contemporary building just a 6-minute drive from Liverpool’s city centre, giving you fast access to all Liverpool offers.

1 . Unit 1-01, Young Village, Wright Street, L5 8SB This pod room has an auction guide price of just £1 and no reserve. Photo: SDL Property Auctions

