Pictures have been released of a new food hall which could open in a unique location in the city centre. The CGI images were submitted to Liverpool City Council as part of a planning application which could see a former taxi office become a food hall, events space and apartments.

According to the planning documents, the proposed development would see the former Alpha Taxis building on Duke Street converted into a communal eating space and mezzanine, with a total of 184 seats. It would be the second venue of its kind on the popular street, with the iconic 'Duke Street Market' opening in 2019.

The food hall would occupy the ground floor and three new serviced apartments could be installed on the first and second floors. Located within the Duke Street Conservation Area, the development would include a bar and events space, a front reception and kitchens. The apartments would be accessed through a private entrance.

According to a planning statement: “The change of use of the site to include a food hall will allow for new jobs to be created, which will continue to boost the economy into the future after the change of use has been carried out.”

It added how the design was intended to be a “a sensitive scheme, that brings value to the area, supporting tourism and benefiting the local economy.”

A date has yet to be confirmed for the proposals to be heard by the city council’s planning department, but the below images show how it could look if given the go ahead.

