One part of Merseyside saw sewage poured into its waters for over 19,000 hours.

According to official data, sewage discharges have polluted every corner of England and Wales in the last year.

The water industry has been under widespread pressure from the public and the government to clean up its performance after recording almost 400,000 sewage dumping incidents in England and Wales in 2022, totalling to 3.3 million hours of pollution pouring into the country’s waterways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this year Water UK, the industry regulator, apologised on behalf of companies for “not acting quickly enough” to tackle sewage spills and announced a multi-billion pound investment plan to upgrade the country’s crumbling Victorian sewage system.

But, how polluted have the waterways been in Merseyside?

Pollution in Merseyside:

Wirral was the Merseyside area worst affected by discharges, with sewage pouring into its waterways for over 19,000 hours. At the end other end of the scale was Knowsley, with 244 hours worth of dumping.

Birkenhead was Wirral’s worst affected town, with 666 sewage discharges, totalling 8,264 hours. Closely followed by Ellesmere Port and Neston which saw 654 discharges, totalling 2,145 hours and Wallasey experiencing 628 discharges, totalling 3,296 hours.

In Knowsley, there were 130 sewage discharges, totalling 244 hours.

In Liverpool, there were 569 sewage discharges, totalling 2,255 hours.

In Sefton, there were 943 sewage discharges, totalling 2,194 hours.

In St Helens, there were 1,092 sewage discharges, totalling 6,024 hours.

In Wirral, there were 2,364 sewage discharges, totalling 19,454 hours.

Birkenhead was worst affected by sewage dumping. Photo by Eric the Fish via Wikimedia Commons

The is map shows how many sewage discharges happened in your local area at a constituency level in 2022. The map below shows the total number of discharges and total number of hours sewage was poured into waterways in your local area. If you can’t see the map click here to view it in a new tab.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next map shows local authority level figures. If you can’t see the map click here to open it in a new tab.