A television drama set in a Liverpool care home has received a prestigious award. Originally aired on Channel 4, Help, received the International Emmy for a TV movie/mini-series, at the 2022 awards ceremony.
Starring scouse actors, Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, the drama follows a carer at a nursing home (Comer) and her patient struggling with early onset Alzheimer’s (Graham).
Set during the start of covid-19, the audience watch the struggles carers faced during the pandemic, from being unable to get adequate medical care for patients, lack of PPE and feeling that they were ‘forgotten’.
The film was produced by The Forge Entertainment/One Shoe Films and ends with statistics about deaths in UK care homes at the beginning of the pandemic.
Previous awards for Help
In May 2022, Jodie Comer received a British Academy Award in the Lead Actress category, for her portrayal of Sarah in Help. Stephen Graham was nominated for Lead Actor for his portrayal of Tony, and Help was nominated for Best Single Drama.