International student killed in Liverpool on first day at university
The 18-year-old’s family issued a moving tribute after he died in a traffic collision.
A international student who died after being hit by a van in Liverpool City Centre had just finished his first day at university.
Cuban-born Juan Pablo Hernández Lima was tragically killed in a collision on Hatton Garden, near its junction with Dale Street, at 3.45pm on Monday September 18.
The 18-year-old, who had enrolled at the University of Liverpool to study urban planning, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a tribute, his family said: “Our son … was only 18 years old and it was his first day at the University of Liverpool. Juan was born in Cuba, but also had Mexican and American nationality. He felt like a citizen of the world. Furthermore, he loved the UK. He will be sadly missed by all his family.”
Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, of Merseyside Police, said: “I have met with his mother and father following their arrival in the UK from Mexico and they continue to be supported by specially trained Police Officers. They are grateful for the help of the local community, here in Liverpool, those who helped at the roadside and for the work of the emergency services.
“An investigation is ongoing and I would ask that if you were in the area at the time, to please review your CCTV or dashcam in case the incident was captured. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our ongoing enquiries."