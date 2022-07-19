As we enter into the second day of amber and red weather warnings for extreme heat, Liverpool could be set for its hottest day on record.
Temperatures in the city hit 33.1°C on Monday, according to official figures from the Met Office, and experts predict it could get even hotter on Tuesday.
Merseyrail has urged people not to travel with the extreme temperatures affecting the track and electrical equipment causing train delays and cancelations on the network.
Most Popular
What is the hottest day on record in Liverpool?
Since records began, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city came in 1990, when the mercury hit 34.5°C on August 2 in Bidston.
During the 2006 heatwave, a temperature of 35°C was reportedly recorded at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on July 19, but this is unofficial and not in the Met Office records.
Top six temperatures recorded in Liverpool by Met Office
- Bidston - August 2, 1990 - 34.5°C
- Crossby - July 19, 2006 - 34.3°C
- Aigburth - August 3, 1990 - 34°C
- Southport - August 2, 1990 - 33.9°C
- Aigburth - August 2, 1990 - 33.8°C
- Crosby - August 2, 1990 - 33.4°C
Is Liverpool set for new hottest day record?
Monday’s searing temperature of 33.1°C did not even make the top six hottest days for Merseyside, but today is set to break that threshold.
According to the Met Office’s forecast, we could see highs of 35°C or even 36°C in Liverpool, which would be a new record high.
Hour by hour forecast for Tuesday, 19 July:
- 11 am - Sunny skies and dry conditions (30℃)
- 12 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (33℃)
- 1 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (35℃)
- 2 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (31℃)
- 3 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (30℃)
- 4 pm - Clouds, sunny intervals (29℃)
- 5 pm - Cloudy (26℃)
- 6 pm - Clouds, sunny intervals (26℃)
- 7 pm - Cloudy (26℃)
- 8 pm - Clouds, sunny intervals (24℃)
- 9 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (24℃)
- 10 pm - Clear night (22℃)
- 11 pm - Clear night (21℃)