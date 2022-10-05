Is the Royal Albert Dock the most iconic place in Liverpool?

A rich maritime history runs through the veins of scousers and there’s a place next to the River Mersey, which encapsulates the city better than any other.

Liverpool has no shortage of icons. Whether it be stars of stage and screen, musicians or sporting heroes. But what about the most iconic PLACE in the city?

A rich maritime history runs through the veins of scousers and there’s a place next to the River Mersey, which encapsulates the city better than any other - the Royal Albert Dock.

Iconic in style; immense in ambition. Liverpool's docks dominated global trade in the 19th century, with the Albert Dock at their heart.

When it opened in 1846, the site changed the way the docks worked here forever. It may look a lot different today, but it continues to play a central role in the city's cultural life - just ask the locals!

‘It makes me dream of different worlds’

Bethany said: "I just love watching the river and the boats because it makes me dream of different worlds."

‘It’s the best attraction in Liverpool’

Daniel said: "It’s the best tourist attraction in Liverpool. Even locals like myself like it. It’s got plenty to offer and plenty of places where you can take nice pictures."

‘It’s lovely to be by the water’

Cathy said: "It’s lovely to be by the water and the fresh air, to see everything we have got in this city. It’s just a lovely place to be."

Post-war, shipping in and out of the city was moved north up the river into Seaforth, the entire Albert Dock complex was abandoned. However, in the early 1980's The Merseyside Development Corporation was set up with a mission to regenerate Liverpool's waterfront and docks.

With a mix of commercial, leisure and residential uses the site is home to museums, shops, bars and restaurants.