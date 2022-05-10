The latest figures published by the Department of Education reveal the most overcrowded primary and secondary schools in the city.

There are more than 3,500 supersize schools in England – is your child’s school in Liverpool one of them?

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places. There are 78 primary and schools in Birmingham that are ranked as over capacity, from 21.4% to 0.1%. In total these schools are over capacity by 1,057 pupils.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal the top 10 most overcrowded primary schools and top eight secondary schools in Liverpool.

Primary Schools

1. Booker Avenue Infant School

Booker Avenue Infant School is the most overcrowded school in Liverpool.

There are 270 school places, with 324 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 54 pupils (20%) over capacity.

2. Knotty Ash Primary School

There are 191 school places, with 227 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 36 pupils (18.8%) over capacity.

3. Childwall Valley Primary School

There are 168 school places, with 196 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 28 pupils (16.7%) over capacity.

4. Florence Melly Community Primary School

There are 352 school places, with 410 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 58 pupils (16.5%) over capacity.

5. Springwood Heath Primary School

There are 210 school places, with 243 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 33 pupils (15.7%) over capacity.

6. Broad Square Community Primary School

There are 352 school places, with 400 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 48 pupils (13.6%) over capacity.

7. Much Woolton Catholic Primary School

There are 370 school places, with 416 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 46 pupils (12%) over capacity.

8. Barlows Primary School

There are 373 school places, with 412 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 39 pupils (10.5%) over capacity.

9. Ranworth Square Primary School

There are 181 school places, with 199 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 18 pupils (9.9%) over capacity.

10. Whitefield Primary School

There are 181 school places, with 199 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 18 pupils (9.9%) over capacity.

Secondary Schools

1. St Hilda’s Church of England High School

There are 995 school places, with 1,059 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 64 pupils (6.4%) over capacity.

2. Archbishop Blanch School

There are 931 school places, with 978 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 47 pupils (5.0%) over capacity.

3. St Edward’s College

There are 1,071 school places, with 1,122 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 51 pupils (4.8%) over capacity.

4. St Julie’s Catholic High School

There are 1,037 school places, with 1,064 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 27 pupils (2.6%) over capacity.

5. Liverpool College

There are 1,503 school places, with 1,531 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 28 pupils (1.9%) over capacity.

6. Archbishop Beck Catholic College

There are 1,503 school places, with 1,531 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 28 pupils (1.9%) over capacity.

7. King David High School

There are 750 school places, with 762 pupils currently on their roll.

The school is 12 pupils (1.6%) over capacity.

8. Calderstones School

There are 1,516 school places, with 1,524 pupils currently on their roll.