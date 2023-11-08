The Italian Club launch new bakery and coffee house in the heart of Liverpool City Centre
The popular venue serves authentic Italian breads and sweet treats.
A brand-new Italian bakery has opened its doors in Liverpool city centre. The Italian Club Family, which runs a duo of restaurants on Bold Street, officially opened the doors of its latest venture on Monday.
The Italian Club Bakery was formerly housed on Newington but the '2.0' version is now located near the bottom of Duke Street and features freshly baked goods as well as coffee.
Operating in Liverpool for the last fifteen years, The Italian Club is a household name across the city, with its award-winning Italian restaurant and fish restaurants both having Google reviews of 4.5 and 4.6 stars retrospectively.
Sharing the launch of the new bakery on social media, The Italian Club family said: "The wait is finally over…. The Italian Club Bakery 2.0…. the sequel… 43 Duke St."
The new eatery features indoor seating and serves a range of traditional Italian breads such as focaccia as well as sweet treats and is open from 9.00am daily.