A brand-new Italian bakery has opened its doors in Liverpool city centre. The Italian Club Family, which runs a duo of restaurants on Bold Street, officially opened the doors of its latest venture on Monday.

The Italian Club Bakery was formerly housed on Newington but the '2.0' version is now located near the bottom of Duke Street and features freshly baked goods as well as coffee.

Operating in Liverpool for the last fifteen years, The Italian Club is a household name across the city, with its award-winning Italian restaurant and fish restaurants both having Google reviews of 4.5 and 4.6 stars retrospectively.

The Italian Club Bakery has launched a new venue in Liverpool. Photo: The Italian Club Bakery

Sharing the launch of the new bakery on social media, The Italian Club family said: "The wait is finally over…. The Italian Club Bakery 2.0…. the sequel… 43 Duke St."