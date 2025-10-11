Liverpool skyline. | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com

Thousands of people on Merseyside are being urged to claim their share of an unclaimed £1.5bn trust fund set up in 2002.

HMRC says there are approximately 758,000 young adults who have yet to claim their Child Trust Funds (CTF), worth £2,240 on average.

These funds are long-term, tax-free savings set up by the government for every child born between September 1, 2002 and January 2, 2011. The government deposited £250 in each fund, with those in low-income families or in local authority care receiving an additional £250.

Parents and carers were invited to set up CTFs with a bank or building society and were able to make further deposits into the account following an initial sum paid in by HMRC. However, if this had not been completed by a child’s first birthday a CTF was automatically set up by HMRC and often families were not aware that this had been done.

About 500,000 so-called default CTFs were set up and about half of these were for children from lower income households.

HMRC initially paid in £250 to every CTF, or £500 for babies from lower income families, with further payments of £250/£500 made when the child reached its seventh birthday.

Young people can take control of the fund on their 16th birthday and can access the funds when they are 18 – with the option of taking the funds out or transferring them to an adult ISA.

Liverpool Skyline. | vichie81 - stock.adobe.com

The first young people to have had a CTF set up started turning 18 from September 1, 2020 with youngsters born in 2007 reaching that milestone this year.

Money remains in the CTF until it is claimed by the young person. It is estimated that over 670,000 young people who are now entitled to access their funds have not done so.

Young people who wish to track down their CTF are also warned not to use claim management firms who take a percentage of the fund when it is located.

Anneliese Midgley, MP for Knowsley, has today launched a campaign urging families to check for lost Child Trust Funds. She said: “Child Trust Funds were set up by the last Labour government to give every child a fair start and a bit of security for the future.

“But £1.5bn of that money is still unclaimed and some of it could be yours.

“I want everyone in Knowsley to get what they’re entitled to, so I’m launching this campaign to encourage people to take a few minutes to check, claim what’s yours, and make sure that money goes where it belongs: back into local families’ pockets.”