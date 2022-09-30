ITV’s new drama The Walk-In is based on a real-life story and stars Steven Graham.

ITV has got a new drama on the menu that’s sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats for the next five weeks.

The Walk-In will be on our screens throughout October and some of November and stars BAFTA-nominated actor Stephen Graham.

Graham takes the leading role, of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation , Hope not Hate.

The drama is written by Oscar nominated and BAFTA award-winning screenwriter, Jeff Pope, and is based on a true story.

Who is Steven Graham?

Steven Graham is a BAFTA multi nominated and RTS award-winning actor, best known for Andrew "Combo" Gascoigne in the film series This is England.

He has also starred in The Irishman, Pirates of the Caribbean, Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders.

Where is Steven Graham from?

Steven Graham was born in Kirkby, Lancashire. He began acting at Liverpool’s Everyman Theatre at the age of 14 before moving to London to formally train.

He is a huge Liverpool FC fan, and has even made appearances on Soccer AM discussing the sport.

What is The Walk-In about?

ITV released a statement with a full synopsis of the show that read: “Stephen Graham takes the leading role, of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate.

“It’s a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed?

“Forced to flee the UK and go into hiding in the 1990’s when he became a mole from within the BNP, Collins returned to Britain to make a new life for himself. The drama focuses upon Collins and his work to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins.

“We’ll see him identify a Far Right Neo-Nazi group marking itself out with a youthful clean-cut image, hell bent on creating race war.

“His modus operandi is to infiltrate such organisations by running moles, or walk-ins, with the goal of publishing information online about their activities to expose and fracture them.”

“In spite of repeated attempts he wasn’t able to break into this particular group. Consequently, they continued to grow in strength relatively unchecked until the horrific murder of an MP Jo Cox brought their potential into sharp focus and they became the first Far Right organisation to be banned by the government since the Second World War.

“Although the marches and the social media posts stopped Collins knew the group would only have been driven underground and that he had probably lost all chance of getting information from within.

“Until one day in March 2017 when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member. A mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP. “

The Walk-In cast

Here’s the full cast list announced so far for The Walk-In:

Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins.

Jason Flemyng as Nick.

Dean-Charles Chapman as Jack.

Leanne Best as Alison.

Andrew Ellis as Robbie.

Christopher Coghill as Chris.

Shvorne Marks as Brenda.

Bobby Schofield as Matt.

How to watch The Walk In

The Walk-In starts on ITV on Monday October 3, and will air weekly for five weeks.