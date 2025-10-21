Jonathan Aasgaard | Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

After 26 years of service, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the departure of Principal Cello, Jonathan Aasgaard, as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

Appointed in 1999, Jonathan has been a central figure in the Orchestra, performing in countless concerts and more than 40 works for cello and orchestra during his tenure. His artistry has also taken him far beyond Liverpool, performing regularly as Guest Principal with leading British and European orchestras, and across the globe as a chamber musician.

As he steps away from his role in the Orchestra, Jonathan will be focusing on expanding his solo repertoire, pursuing new performance opportunities, and continuing his teaching as Professor of Cello at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

“My time with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra has been a massive chapter in my life,” said Jonathan. “I have fallen in love with the Orchestra, the city, and its people. It is with a heavy heart that I embark on this new phase of my career but it also feels good to leave on such a high and with only happy memories.

“It is hard to put into words everything that I have learned and the many special memories over my time here,” he added. “So many special concerts in every season, the highlights are many. The Orchestra is so clearly on an upward trajectory, with every year getting better and better. I look forward to coming back to seeing them from the audience.

“This Orchestra and the friendships I have made are so very special to me so it is not farewell but see you again!”

Commenting on Jonathan’s departure, Vanessa Reed, Chief Executive of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, said: “Jonathan has made an extraordinary impact on the Orchestra over the past 26 years.

“His artistry, leadership and warmth have helped shape the ensemble, both on and off stage, and I know from my conversations with audience members and supporters over the last few months that he has been a deeply admired and loved member of our Liverpool Philharmonic family.

“He leaves with our deep gratitude and best wishes as he embarks on this exciting new chapter. We look forward to welcoming him back as both a friend and collaborator in the future.”

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic will celebrate Jonathan’s contribution at his final concert with the Orchestra on Sunday 2 November: where Chief Conductor Domingo Hindoyan will be presenting Mozart’s Symphony No.41, Jupiter alongside Richard Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra (from 2001: A Space Odyssey) and Haydn’s Overture, L'isola disabitata (The Deserted Island).

Jonathan will be returning to Liverpool Philharmonic in 2026 for two performances in the Music Room. On Monday 16 February, he will be presenting works by Johan Svendsen, including his rarely performed String Octet alongside musicians from the Orchestra. On Monday 15 June he will be bringing on a one-man odyssey through all six of Bach’s sublime Cello Suites

Tickets are available at https://www.liverpoolphil.com/current-events/