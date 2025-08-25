I've moved into a lovely shiny new flat, but I can't have my dogs... I am devastated

LRDS

A Wirral woman said she is devastated after not realising she might be able to bring one of her dogs into her new home.

Jacqueline, from Birkenhead, moved into Spinnaker House in Rock Ferry earlier this year. An assisted living complex, it was delivered with the support of Wirral Council and a £5.4m grant from Homes England.

Before she moved in, she thought her new home had a strict no dog policy so she contacted the Dog’s Trust about rehoming her Yorkshire terriers Daisy and Jack. They were then passed onto a new owner.

However when Jacqueline moved into her new flat, she noticed one of the other residents in the block had a dog. Confused, she contacted Torus who manage Spinnaker and discovered that people are allowed to bring a dog with them if they had one before and it’s been assessed by a doctor.

Distraught, she then contacted the Dog’s Trust to see if there was any way they could ask if she could have one of her dogs back. When this turned out to not be possible, she contacted the LDRS in the hopes this could help reunite her with Daisy.

She said the new owner had told the Dog’s Trust she only wanted one dog but as Jacqueline wanted both Daisy and Jack to stay together, both went to the same home. She told the LDRS: “I got Daisy six years ago because I was suicidal and my GP said get yourself a dog because it will give you something to do. If you get a little one, it will give you something to get up for.

“It did exactly what the doctor said, the best sick note. I went to the park every day and talked to people. I have gone back to being suicidal. I came to this lovely shiny flat but I have got no dogs. I am devastated. It’s made me worse.

“Daisy was dragging her feet, they didn’t want to go and I feel I have given them up for this lovely flat but that wasn’t the reason. She never left my side. I am heartbroken. I miss them so much, I miss Daisy so much. I miss Jack but I miss Daisy so much more.

“They were lovely dogs. My niece used to take them to her nursing home as therapy dogs because they were very friendly. If I hadn’t moved to this flat, I wouldn’t be going through this.”

Jacqueline’s 71st birthday is on August 25. She said: “If I get Daisy back for my birthday, it would be the best birthday present in my life. Who knows? I can only try.”

She told the LDRS she realised Daisy might not be able to move back in with her even if she was reunited but feels she has to give it a go, adding: “It’s my local paper. I have got a chance of someone reading that and then getting in touch. They might not know what is going on.”

A Dog’s Trust spokesperson said: “Sadly, we continue to see a high number of dog owners forced to give up their pets due to changes in their living arrangements and housing issues. So far this year, around 4,000 owners have contacted us about relinquishing their dogs for this reason alone.

“We’ve been campaigning for many years to make renting fairer for pet owners, and we’re pleased that new pet-friendly renting rights are set to be introduced by the Government soon. However, while these proposed rights will allow existing tenants to request permission to keep a pet, they will do little to help current pet owners who are moving and struggling to find pet-friendly accommodation.

“We are urging the Government to go further and work with both the private and social housing sectors to increase confidence in renting to pet owners. No one should be put in the heart-breaking position of giving up a beloved pet just to secure a place to live.

“In this particular case, the dogs were rehomed quickly to a family who met all of our criteria. We’ve since received positive updates about their well-being, which we have shared with the former owner.

“For any owner facing the difficult decision to relinquish their dog, we offer a 48-hour window in which they can change their mind. During this period, the dogs are not rehomed. Once a dog has been rehomed, legal ownership transfers to the new owner, and we are unfortunately unable to request their return, even if the original owner’s circumstances change.”

Torus’ Group Head of Support Networks Paula Underwood, said: “We really sympathise with Jacqueline giving up her two dogs and two cats but we were made aware she agreed to do this during Wirral Council’s social care assessment so she could receive a place at Spinnaker House which is for people with care needs.

“We’ve recently updated our pet policy to align with the Renters Rights Bill that will likely become law later this year which allows pets in sheltered and extra care schemes if tenants can demonstrate their ability to manage and look after them.

“We are committed to helping Jacqueline and will continue to support her through this process as best we can.”