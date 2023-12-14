James Bulger’s killer denied parole and more than 6,100 people run in Liverpool Santa Dash - headlines
Venables was 10 years old when he killed two-year-old James Bulger in 1993.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Jon Venables has lost a Parole Board bid to be freed from jail, with the panel ruling that it was "not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public". Venables was 10 years old when he killed two-year-old James Bulger in 1993.
- A new Mersey Ferry will be built at the historic Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead in a £26m deal. More than 120 people are to start work on the "cleaner, greener vessel" alongside a three week project to refurbish one of the existing ferries – Snowdrop.
- Liverpool was transformed into a sea of red, blue, and mini Santas last weekend for the milestone 20th staging of the BTR Liverpool Santa Dash. 6,100 dashing Santas took part in the festive spectacular, with his year's turn-out was the biggest group of dashing Santas since 2018.