A note stating 'it was me or him' was found next to the body.

A 21-year-old man who stabbed his friend to death in a 'brutal' knife attack has been jailed for life.

At around 3.30pm on Thursday June 8, Joseph Holland was found dead inside the locked downstairs bathroom of a house on Huyton House Road, with stab wounds to his chest. A knife and note, which read, 'words can’t explain the situation, I’m sorry but I didn’t know what else to do. It was me or him' were found next to his body.

James Preston, aged 21, from Huyton, was arrested and charged with murder. He admitted to killing Holland, however, pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming he acted in lawful self-defence.

Preston stabbed his victim eleven times, after a drug and alcohol fuelled night out, with so much force that one blow severed Mr Holland's rib and punctured his lung and heart and a second blow also cut his lung and damaged his liver.

The victim, from St Helens, was found in the locked downstairs bathroom of Preston’s family home in Huyton House Road, Huyton, by police officers on the afternoon of June 8 this year alerted by a worried friend.

Found guilty of murder by a jury last week, Preston appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday (December 21) to face sentencing.

James Preston, 21, stabbed his friend to death after a night out. Image: Merseyside Police

Sentencing

James Preston was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years, on Thursday afternoon (December 21).

Moving impact statements were read to the court prior to sentencing, including one from his mother, Brenda, who said: "James Preston is an evil cowardly monster. I hope he rots in hell. Not only has he taken Joe’s life, he has taken all our lives as well.

"We can never forgive the monster that is James Preston for what he has done to our family….The life behind bars he faces is down to his own evil actions." She said that he had been renovating his new home and was “such a kind person, he would do anything for anyone.

Joseph was just 25-years-old. Photo: Family handout

Judge David Aubrey, KC, said: “I am satisfied this was a ferocious attack and that you formed an intention to kill notwithstanding that you did so in a transient drugged haze.”

“Precisely what the catalyst was for you attacking Joseph Holland one will never know, save for you. But I am satisfied it was you who picked up that large knife and you plunged it into the deceased’s chest and abdomen causing the fatal wounds and swift death.

“You attacked him for no apparent reason, although there must have been some catalyst, but you were fuelled by alcohol and ketamine and you murdered him.”

He told Preston, “You have shattered his family’s lives and their lives will never be the same. There is now excruciating pain, a numbness and void within the family.