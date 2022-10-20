We asked and you answered, would you want Boris back in power?

Liz Truss is under intense pressure after a series of failures and U-turns during her short time as Prime Minister.

Her future as the leader of the Conservative Party looks bleak after a ‘mini budget’ set out by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng caused a severe backlash and a volte-face on several policies.

Some Conservative supporters are calling for Truss to go after her recent sacking of Kwarteng and Suella Braverman’s resignation as home secretary on Wednesday.

Truss is currently in an unplanned meeting with the Chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir. Graham Brady, in Downing Street and it is thought her future is being discussed.

Over a dozen Tory MPs have said she should resign and some believe Boris Johnson should resume his post as PM, despite only stepping down on September 6.

Former culture secretary, Nadine Dorries tweeted: “One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January ‘25. If Liz Truss is no longer PM, there can be no coronation of previously failed candidates. MPs must demand return of Boris Johnson - if not it has to be a leadership election or general election.”

Online petition

A petition launched by the Conservative Post to bring back Boris as Prime Minister has received over 10,000 signatures in just a few days and we asked our readers their opinions.

What did readers say?

Brian Farrell said: “Just shows once again, the contempt they have for the voting public.”

JB Jnr commented: “They’re not even scraping the bottom of the barrel now, they’re looking underneath it! If this is the best they can come up with, it’s time for a general election.”

Lee Squires said: “This can’t happen, we have had the clown once.”

Vic Popper supported the idea, commenting: “Fantastic idea! Should never have got rid of him. Bit of a clown but that is his character. Did a great job before partygate.”

Jane Hughes added: “Jeez talk about desperate if he’s the best they’ve got.”

Roger Thomas argued: “I say Liz Truss is PM, let her do the job!”

Michael Jezzard said: “Course they are they are running out of anyone to run the party.”

Bernard Wood commented: “He’s the one who left the mess Truss is left to clear up. Any other time they would have left the mess for Labour to fix.”