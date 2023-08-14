Register
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Jet2 adds more flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to popular European destinations

Thousands more seats have gone on sale for winter sun destinations.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST

Tour operator Jet2 has extended its holiday programme to a pair of popular European destinations due to customer demand.

The airline has added more flights and holidays to Crete and Rhodes in November 2024, for travellers looking to enjoy some Greek sunshine later in the season.

Eleven thousand extra seats have been added to their routes from nine UK bases, including Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The new flights added are as follows:

  • Crete (Heraklion) – extra flying from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted from November 3-9, 2024.
  • Rhodes – new flights introduced for November 3-9, 2024 with extra flying from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted.
Related topics:DestinationsJet2SaleHolidaymakersRhodesBirminghamManchester