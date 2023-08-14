Tour operator Jet2 has extended its holiday programme to a pair of popular European destinations due to customer demand.
The airline has added more flights and holidays to Crete and Rhodes in November 2024, for travellers looking to enjoy some Greek sunshine later in the season.
Eleven thousand extra seats have been added to their routes from nine UK bases, including Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The new flights added are as follows:
- Crete (Heraklion) – extra flying from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted from November 3-9, 2024.
- Rhodes – new flights introduced for November 3-9, 2024 with extra flying from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted.