Thousands more seats have gone on sale for winter sun destinations.

Tour operator Jet2 has extended its holiday programme to a pair of popular European destinations due to customer demand.

The airline has added more flights and holidays to Crete and Rhodes in November 2024, for travellers looking to enjoy some Greek sunshine later in the season.

Eleven thousand extra seats have been added to their routes from nine UK bases, including Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The new flights added are as follows: