Passengers travelling from Liverpool will be able to fly to a brand-new destination with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

The leading tour operator has today announced the launch of holidays to the beautiful Greek island of Leros from Liverpool Airport, as customers can now access the ‘stunning’ location via Kos Airport for the first time.

Weekly services will depart from Liverpool John Lennon Airport next summer after ‘customer demand’, and those travelling with Jet2holidays will have ferry and shuttle transfers included.

Part of the Dodecanese islands, Leros is known for its crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches and peaceful atmosphere, and is ideal for visiting the nearby Kalymnos, Kos and Nisyros too.​

Leros, Dodekanese. | Adobe Stock

Jet2 launched at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in March. | Getty Images/Peterjgerloff, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The launch of Leros, a stunning and brand-new Greek island from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, is fantastic news for our customers and it comes in direct response to the demand for our award-winning holidays.

“As a result of today’s announcement, we are expanding our summer sun programme significantly, and we know that the introduction of the island of Leros will be hugely popular with customers and independent travel agents.”

