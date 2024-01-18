Jodie Comer makes 'Scouser' admission about Killing Eve character
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jodie Comer has said she believes her iconic Killing Eve character Villanelle would suit being a Scouser.
The Liverpool-born actor who has experienced a meteoric rise since the show first aired made the admission while speaking to the Guardian's reporter, Rich Pelley.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the interview, Jodie spoke about the formative experience at Liverpool Drama Festival when she was 12 that made her "hungry" to act. She also responded to questions from readers and was asked if she thought things would have been different if she had played some of her iconic characters in her native Scouse accent.
Jodie said they "probably would have differed quite a lot" but added "I feel Villanelle would suit being a Scouser." She admitted enjoying playing a character closer to herself with her real accent.
She said: "I think the accents were needed to help with the transformation, but I loved doing my own accent in Help [her film with fellow Scouser Stephen Graham] and Prima Facie [the award-winning play she lead in].
"I used to think I needed to change my accent to get away from myself, but now I don’t think that’s true, so I’ve really enjoying acting with my own accent lately."