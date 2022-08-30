The house in Allerton is where Lennon’s first band, The Quarrymen used to practice.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home of John Lennon’s mother, Julia Lennon, is set for auction in September.

Expected to sell for around £250,000, the three bedroom house is where John and Sir Paul McCartney rehearsed their first songs, with The Quarrymen.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1950 to 1958, John’s mother Julia and his sisters, Julia and Jackie, lived in the three-bedroom council house with his mum’s new partner John ‘Bobby’ Dykins.

Although Lennon lived with his Aunt Mimi in nearby Menlove Avenue, he would often stay over at his mother’s house, able to practice his music without complaints from his aunt.

1 Blomfield Road. Image: Omega Auctions

The home became integral to John and Paul’s musical exploration and development.

In her book, Imagine This, John’s sister Julia said: “I shall never forget the hilarious bathroom jam sessions she shared with the budding Beatles. The bathroom in our little house in Blomfield Road was probably one of the smallest in Britain.

“To see John, Paul, George, Pete Shotton, Ivan Vaughan, my mother and probably a couple of hangers-on scrambling around inside, trying to find a place to sit, was like a comedy act.

“They would be squeezed into the bath, perched on top of the loo seat, propped up against the handbasin, squatted on the floor, and standing with one leg up on the edge of the bath to support a guitar. Even getting the door closed was a feat.”

Sadly, after John’s mother passed away in 1958, the house was reclaimed by The Corporation.

The house on Blomfield Road is set to auction on September 26, from 15:00 to 19:00.