Big names will get to experience what it’s like to compete in The Open.

Big celebs and prominent influencers are set to play Royal Liverpool, just days before The Open Championship officially tees off.

Known as The Open Invitational, the event will feature a number of sporting superstars, including, Jordan Pickford and Jermaine Jenas, Victor Cruz, Tony Bellew and Yuvraj Singh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will be joined by other stars, such as Kathryn Newton, Ronan Keating and Bradley Walsh, and a range of successful influencers.

The Open Invitational is being streamed live to a global audience via YouTube and TikTok, while ticketholders for Sunday’s practice round will get the chance to witness the action on-course and experience the atmosphere first hand.

Everton and England goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, said the opportunity to play Royal Liverpool is a “real honour” and “really exciting.”

About the contest: The Open Invitational will take place at 6pm on July 16, and can be watched on YouTube and TikTok.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The players will compete in three teams, led by Bellew, Cruz, and Newton, using a four-person scramble format over the back nine holes of Hoylake. The team with the lowest score will claim victory.