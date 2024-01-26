Jurgen Klopp had 'profound impact' on Liverpool says Metro mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should be celebrated for embodying the “values and principles” of Scousers according to the Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor.

Reds fans were rocked by the news this morning that after nine years at the helm, the 56-year-old German would leave the club at the end of this season. In a video message released by the Anfield outfit, Klopp said he no longer had the energy to stay in charge beyond May.

Reacting to the announcement at this afternoon’s Liverpool City Region Combined Authority meeting, Mayor Steve Rotheram paid tribute to the “brilliant human being” who had steered Liverpool to multiple trophies since 2015.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss came to Merseyside following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, securing every major title on offer. He led the side to a Champions League victory in 2019 and a long-awaited league title in 2020 amid a covid-hit campaign.

The club completed a domestic trophy double in 2022, taking home the League Cup and FA Cup with successive victories over Chelsea at Wembley.

Mr Rotheram, himself a massive Reds fan, addressing colleagues at Mann Island said the outgoing Liverpool manager had a “profound impact” on the fortunes of Liverpool FC and how the city is perceived. He said: “How he wasn’t born here, I don’t know.

“He is assimilated into Liverpool life, he is very typical of the values and principles that people of this area hold and he has always been a massive fan, not just of the football club, but also the people of the whole city and city region. He will be a massive loss to ourselves as Liverpool fans but also to the wider city and city region.

The Metro Mayor said thanks would go on record for Klopp’s service “not just to football but to humanity as well because he’s a brilliant human being.”

Tributes also came in from Liverpool Council. Posting on social media, the authority wrote: “He may be leaving Liverpool but he’ll be leaving as a Freeman Of The City.

“And as we all know, Liverpool never leaves you.”