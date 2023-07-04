Just 1% of bicycle thefts across Merseyside result in charges

🚲 A little more than 1% of bicycle thefts across Merseyside resulted in someone being charged in the last 12 months. Data revealed through a Freedom of Information request to Merseyside Police indicated in 2022, 1,659 cases of bike theft were reported. However, only 26 suspects were charged, and five were given a community resolution or caution.

🚍 Talks are being held over whether to trial the return of night buses to Merseyside. Late night bus services between Liverpool and Wirral were removed during the pandemic. The campaign, spearheaded by the Liverpool City Region Music Board, is currently in talks with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority about developing a trial bus service.

