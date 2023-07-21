Register
Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt play at The Open golf championship

They attempted to disrupt play at the 17th hole.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

Four people, believed to be Just Stop Oil protestors, have been arrested following an incident at The Open this afternoon (Friday, July 21).

At around 12.20pm, four people attempted to disrupt play at the 17th hole, by discarding a small amount of orange powder onto the playing surface, as well as paint and glitter. It was reported that one person had a smoke pyrotechnic.

A woman wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt covered in orange paint was seen being escorted off the green, as well as a man in a similar T-shirt.

Merseyside Police confirmed that two males and two females were quickly detained by both stewards and officers and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and public nuisance.

They have been taken into police custody for questioning.

