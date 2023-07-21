They attempted to disrupt play at the 17th hole.

Four people, believed to be Just Stop Oil protestors, have been arrested following an incident at The Open this afternoon (Friday, July 21).

At around 12.20pm, four people attempted to disrupt play at the 17th hole, by discarding a small amount of orange powder onto the playing surface, as well as paint and glitter. It was reported that one person had a smoke pyrotechnic.

A woman wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt covered in orange paint was seen being escorted off the green, as well as a man in a similar T-shirt.

Merseyside Police confirmed that two males and two females were quickly detained by both stewards and officers and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and public nuisance.