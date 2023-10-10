Register
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Labour Conference 2023: Leader Keir Starmer to answer the question ‘why Labour?’ - full schedule of speakers

More than 15,000 delegates, exhibitors and visitors signed-up to attend the huge conference in Liverpool.

By Dominic Raynor, Emma Dukes
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Labour Party’s Annual Conference has once again come to Liverpool, held at the ACC Liverpool arena, Exhibition Centre Liverpool (ECL) and the Pullman hotel.

Running from Sunday, October 8, until Wednesday, October 11, the conference is a high-profile event and sees key political figures set out what Labour would do in government and debate a range of important topics.

This year, more than 15,000 delegates, exhibitors and visitors signed-up to attend and Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer will deliver his keynote speech on Tuesday.

Most Popular

He will say the tide is turning towards Labour as he sets his sights on at least two terms in power to rescue a country “ruined” by 13 years of Conservative rule. The Labour leader will promise a “decade of national renewal”, suggesting his party will be in government until the mid-2030s.

Despite his party enjoying consistent double-digit poll leads over the Tories, Sir Keir will acknowledge that some voters still need to be given a reason to back his party at the general election expected next year. With critics suggesting Labour has benefited from disaffection with the Conservatives rather than a desire to see Sir Keir in No 10, aides said his speech to the party’s conference in Liverpool would answer the question: “Why Labour?”

Labour Party Annual Conference 2023 key speeches

Monday, October 9

Tuesday, October 10

  • 9.55am - Emily Thornberry, Shabana Mahmood and Yvette Cooper.
  • 11.20am - Jess Phillips, Nour Norris, Kim McGuinness and Georgia Harrison
  • 2pm - Sir Kier Starmer’s keynote speech
  • 4.05pm - Louise Haigh and Steve Reed

Fringe events include:

  • 10am - Wes Streeting on cancer care panel
  • 10am - Rachel Reeves in conversation
  • 11am - Angela Rayner on nuke blood scandal panel
  • 12pm - Bridget Phillipson on education to tackle inequality panel
  • 12.30pm - John McDonnell on ‘justice for Palestine’ panel
  • 5pm - Angela Rayner on better jobs panel
  • 6pm - David Lammy in conversation - Chatham House
  • 7.30pm - Thangam Debbonaire on UK cultural events panel
  • 7.30pm - Yvette Cooper, Jess Phillips at VAWG rally
  • 8pm - Rachel Reeves at Save the Children reception

Wednesday, October 11

  • Wes Sreeting on the future of the NHS.
  • Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.
Related topics:LiverpoolLabour PartyKeir StarmerGovernment