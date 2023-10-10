More than 15,000 delegates, exhibitors and visitors signed-up to attend the huge conference in Liverpool.

The Labour Party’s Annual Conference has once again come to Liverpool, held at the ACC Liverpool arena, Exhibition Centre Liverpool (ECL) and the Pullman hotel.

Running from Sunday, October 8, until Wednesday, October 11, the conference is a high-profile event and sees key political figures set out what Labour would do in government and debate a range of important topics.

He will say the tide is turning towards Labour as he sets his sights on at least two terms in power to rescue a country “ruined” by 13 years of Conservative rule. The Labour leader will promise a “decade of national renewal”, suggesting his party will be in government until the mid-2030s.

Despite his party enjoying consistent double-digit poll leads over the Tories, Sir Keir will acknowledge that some voters still need to be given a reason to back his party at the general election expected next year. With critics suggesting Labour has benefited from disaffection with the Conservatives rather than a desire to see Sir Keir in No 10, aides said his speech to the party’s conference in Liverpool would answer the question: “Why Labour?”

Labour Party Annual Conference 2023 key speeches

Monday, October 9

Tuesday, October 10

9.55am - Emily Thornberry, Shabana Mahmood and Yvette Cooper.

11.20am - Jess Phillips, Nour Norris, Kim McGuinness and Georgia Harrison

2pm - Sir Kier Starmer’s keynote speech

4.05pm - Louise Haigh and Steve Reed

Fringe events include:

10am - Wes Streeting on cancer care panel

10am - Rachel Reeves in conversation

11am - Angela Rayner on nuke blood scandal panel

12pm - Bridget Phillipson on education to tackle inequality panel

12.30pm - John McDonnell on ‘justice for Palestine’ panel

5pm - Angela Rayner on better jobs panel

6pm - David Lammy in conversation - Chatham House

7.30pm - Thangam Debbonaire on UK cultural events panel

7.30pm - Yvette Cooper, Jess Phillips at VAWG rally

8pm - Rachel Reeves at Save the Children reception

Wednesday, October 11