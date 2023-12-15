Keiran Cooney was found with cocaine in his system after hitting Cinzia Ceravolo.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed after killing a 36-year-old woman in a crash.

On Monday, August 22 of last year, emergency services were called to Hale Road at the junction with John Lennon Airport access road after a woman was hit by a Ford Focus at around 11.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

36-year-old Cinzia Ceravolo, from South Liverpool, was taken to hospital with head injuries and died days later.

Cinzia, an Italian national who had lived in the UK for the past five years, was an air stewardess with Ryanair and had only just returned to the city from Dublin.

Driver Kieran Cooney, 31, of Blackrod Avenue in Speke, provided a positive roadside test for cocaine after the incident, and later pleaded guilty to causing Cinzia's death.

A police investigation found that Cooney had also been using his phone moments before the collision, and had just sent a single word text message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday (Thursday, December 14), he was sentenced to three years in prison, and disqualified from driving for six and a half years.

Keiran Cooney, 31, from Speke. Photo: Merseyside Police

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Constable Jack Hearnden from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Cinzia’s family have been devastated by the events of Monday 22nd August last year. Whilst Cinzia lived and worked in the UK her family had remained in Southern Italy. “The family had to travel in the immediate aftermath to spend the last moments with Cinzia making difficult decisions for her organs to be donated. For this she received the Order of St John in September this year which the family are so proud of the fact Cinzia was still able to help others.

"They have been supported throughout following their return to Italy but due to personal circumstance and health they have unfortunately been unable to travel for sentence but have remained involved throughout. Senior Crown Prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk of CPS Mersey- Cheshire said: "This case serves as a reminder that the use of a mobile phone when driving and the taking of drugs can have tragic consequences.