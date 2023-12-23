Around 130,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport over the festive and New Year holiday period.

Liverpool Airport is gearing up once again for the traditional Christmas and New Year 'getaway', with around 130,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport over the festive and New Year holiday period.

Destinations likely to prove most popular include Dublin, Belfast, Geneva, Isle of Man, Alicante, Jersey, Lanzarote, Paris and Tenerife.

To avoid delays, passengers are reminded that restrictions on liquids carried in hand luggage are still in place and to think carefully about what items they are intending to pack in hand luggage - especially those who are travelling with presents for friends and relatives.

Electrical items such as tablets and laptops must still be placed separately in trays provided along with liquids and gels up to a maximum 100ml and in small sealable transparent bags.

And to avoid disappointment at the security search point and to help keep security queues to a minimum, passengers are being asked to travel with their presents unwrapped if they are to be carried in hand luggage, with items including Christmas crackers not permitted by most airlines.