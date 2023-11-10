During the trial, the jury heard that Natalie Bennett called the dying victim “a little rat” as he lay in the street outside her home.

The woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the heart is due to be sentenced today.

On October 4, Natalie Bennett was found unanimously guilty of murdering Kasey Anderson . A Liverpool Crown Court jury took four hours 42 minutes convict the 47-year-old, following a seven day long trial.

As the guilty verdict was given, supporters of her 24-year-old victim shouted “yes” and began clapping with many in floods of tears, however, Bennett showed no emotion.

The sentencing of Bennett, of Carr Lane East, Croxteth, was postponed until November 10 to enable the preparation of a psychiatric report. Stanley Reiz KC, defending, said, “there were signs that she may suffer from mental disorder - post traumatic stress disorder and potentially bi-polar.”

Judge Denis Watson, KC, told Bennett, who had claimed self-defence: “There can only be one sentence which is imprisonment for life. However, Mr Reiz tells me it is just possible there may be some medical information from a psychiatrist which will touch on the minimum term that I will consider before release.”

Kasey Anderson died a week before his 25th birthday on March 31 this year. Image: Merseyside Police

During the trial, the jury heard that she called the dying victim “a little rat” as he lay in the street outside her home desperately calling 999 having been slashed several times with a knife and stabbed twice on March 11. Kasey Anderson died a week before his 25th birthday on March 31 this year.

Bennett, who was captured on ring bell footage from next door trying to stab him in the head, was arrested and claimed to the police that he had arrived injured at her home “like that”.