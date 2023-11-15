Thomas Cashman: Killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel refused permission to appeal 42-year jail sentence
The man who shot and killed a nine-year-old girl in her Dovecot home has been refused permission to appeal his 42-year minimum jail term.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in the chest when Thomas Cashman chased another man into her house on Kingsheath Avenue, on August 22, and opened fire through the door. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot through the hand and intended target Joseph Nee was also wounded.
Cashman was found guilty of the murder of Olivia by a jury of 10 men and two women after a three-and-a-half-week trial at Manchester Crown Court, and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 42 years, back in April.
Olivia’s mother Cheryl welcomed the sentence, but added her family had “already started our life sentence” having to spend the rest of our their lives without their daughter.
Cashman's previous bid to appeal his sentence was rejected in July, without a hearing, and a fresh hearing was set for November 15.
Today (November 15), Cashman's application to challenge the 42-year sentence was once again rejected.
Three appeal judges – Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mr Justice Chamberlain – oversaw the Court of Appeal hearing in London this morning and refused Cashman's request.
Explaining the decision to the Court, Dame Sharp said: "The length of the sentence reflects the terribleness of his crimes rather than any error on the part of the judge.
"There were no mitigating factors, there was no remorse. Permission to appeal is refused."