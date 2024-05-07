Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckingham Palace has this week announced that King Charles III has accepted the patronage of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Society, Orchestra, and Choir.

The King has been a lifelong supporter of the arts and classical music. The news follows a recent review of Royal patronages conducted by the Royal Household, following the King’s accession.

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic chief executive, Michael Eakin OBE, said: "We feel very privileged that His Majesty The King has accepted the patronage of the Liverpool Philharmonic Society, Orchestra and Choir. For over six decades, we were honoured to have the support of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who became our patron in 1958. As the UK’s oldest orchestra, and one of the largest cultural organisations in Liverpool, we strive to enhance and transform lives through music.

“We are immensely grateful to His Majesty for recognising the work we do through our Orchestra, Choir, and extensive learning and community engagement programmes. We offer our warmest congratulations to Their Majesties on the anniversary of the coronation and look forward to welcoming them to Liverpool in the future.”

Queen Elizabeth II was Patron of the Liverpool Philharmonic from 1958 until her passing in 2022. Liverpool Philharmonic were the first orchestra outside of London to be granted the honour of using the word 'Royal' in its title. The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir was given Royal patronage in 1990 to celebrate the Society's 150th anniversary.