Street parties, a live screening and special church services are to take place as Liverpool rolls out the red carpet for the King’s Coronation.

Almost two dozen roads are to close this weekend as Liverpool throws a series of parties to witness the first coronation of a British monarch in 80 years. Liverpool Council has also confirmed a numbers of events it will hold to commemorate King Charles III.

The coronation itself will be screened live in the Eurovision Fan Village at the Pier Head. Entry is free, with doors to open from 10.30am ahead of the ceremony beginning at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

To allow for street parties across the city, the local authority has waived its normal temporary road fee closure. The council also did away with charging those who staged parties last year as part of the late Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.

A vigil mass is being held at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral from 5pm on Friday, with a civic service at the city's Anglican Cathedral on Sunday. Those attending should be seated by 10am.

To top it all off, Liverpool's iconic Town Hall will be lit up in red, white and blue on Saturday.

A postbox in New Brighton is topped with a knitted King Charles III. Image: Emily Bonner

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Roy Gladden said: “The Coronation is a once-in-a-lifetime event and we are really keen for as many people as possible to come together to mark this historic occasion.

“We know that we have many international visitors here for Eurovision who will have an interest in the Coronation, which is why we are screening the ceremony in the Fan Village at the Pier Head.

“Hundreds of our residents will be attending street parties with their neighbours, friends and relatives, and it is sure to be a weekend to remember.”

Full list of Liverpool road closures this weekend:

SATURDAY, MAY 6

David Street, L8

Bodmin Road, L4

Cleveley Road, L18

Canterbury Street, L19

Harold Newgass Drive, L19

Swainson Road, L10

Ampthill Road, L17

Thornton Road, L16

Lenthall Street, L4

September Road, L6

