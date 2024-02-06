Watch more of our videos on Shots!

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced. The diagnosis comes after the King's recent hospital visit for benign prostate enlargement, during which the palace said 'a separate issue of concern was noted'.

King Charles is now undergoing treatment for cancer, and has been advised by his doctors to postpone his public-facing duties.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.