This was the moment when a lifeboat crew came to the rescue of a kitesurfer who got into trouble in the rough waters at West Kirby.

Dramatic footage shows the moment when a struggling kitesurfer was rescued by an RNLI lifeboat crew on the Wirral.

A holidaymaker had fallen from his board and was unable to get back up at West Kirby Marine Lake on March 30.

Concerned passers-by spotted him in the rough swells of water and contacted RNLI volunteers.

The kitesurfer had been struggling in the choppy water for around 20 minutes, and when the crew reached him, he said he was ‘tired’ but in stable condition and was attempting to return to shore. The lifeboat stood by to ensure the individual recovered safely.

The Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, also present, spoke with the kite surfer and confirmed that no medical assistance was required. The crew then proceeded to the north end of the lake to check on a second kite surfer, who confirmed there were no issues.

The RNLI saves lives at sea through its 24-hour search and rescue services around the UK and Ireland. With 238 lifeboat stations and over 240 lifeguard units across the UK and the Channel Islands, its volunteers are dedicated to maritime safety.