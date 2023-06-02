Detectives have made a number of arrests following the disorder outside the Suites Hotel but CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing.

Merseyside Police have issued images of several people they wish to track down and speak to in connection with the violent protests that took place outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers in Knowsley.

At around 6.30pm on Friday February 10, an initially peaceful protest near the Suites Hotel turned ugly and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at emergency services. A police officer and two members of the public received injuries during the incident, and more than £83,000 worth of damage was caused to police vehicles.

A number of arrests have already been made but CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing to identify those people responsible. Detectives have issued images of ten people they believe could assist with their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Phillipa Henderson said: “Although we have made significant progress in keeping our community and officers safe since the unacceptable and disgraceful behaviour that took place on Ribblers Lane in February our officers are still working to find anyone who was responsible for the disorder and bring them to justice.

“We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful but such violence that caused damage to police vehicles and intimidated or targeted particular communities, will not be tolerated on our streets.

“We think the people pictured may have vital information to help our enquiries so if you know them, please come forward. If you recognise them, or have any information about what happened outside the Suites Hotel on Friday 10 February please contact us so we can continue to take action and ensure the safety of all residents in our community.”

If you recognise any individuals in the images below or have any information on this incident, please contact @MerPolCC quoting reference: 23000121093. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: Give information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).

