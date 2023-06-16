Merseyside’s latest news headlines:
- Knowsley has the lowest level of female life expectancy in the country. Out of 150 local authority areas, Knowsley comes bottom in average life expectancy, with women in the borough living on average 78.6 years, with the UK average 82.6 years.
- Sir Paul McCartney has revealed he has employed artificial intelligence to create "the final Beatles record". He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the technology had been used to "extricate" John Lennon's voice from an old demo so he could complete the song.
- There are no plans for a hosepipe ban across Merseyside amid the continuing dry weather. Water companies across the country have implemented curbs to manage resources. United Utilities – which manages water for the North West – has clarified its position on bans across Liverpool and Merseyside.