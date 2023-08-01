“Fifteen years on and the fight against hate crime continues”

Knowsley landmarks are set to be lit up in rainbow colours, in tribute to Michael Causer, 15 years since his murder.

The anniversary will also see a vigil held in Court Hey Park, as well as the unveiling of a new pavilion located in the courtyard that will be dedicated to Michael.

Hosted by One Knowsley and the Michael Causer Foundation, this year’s vigil will take place at One Knowsley’s headquarters on Wednesday, August 2, from 5.30-6.30pm.

Michael’s family and friends invite the public to join them in remembering Michael, and continuing his legacy as a symbol for hope, change and inclusion – and a stand against hate crime.

Michael’s murder: A proudly gay trainee hairdresser from Whiston, Michael was just 18 when he was brutally murdered in 2008.

Attacked as he slept at a house party in Huyton, Michael was punched and kicked before his body was dumped in the street. During his murder trial, it was alleged he was taunted with homophobic slurs throughout the attack.

Michael died in hospital on August 2, 2008 and four teenagers were charged over his death. James O’Connor was handed a life sentence for his murder.

Michael Causer Foundation: Set up by Michael’s parents, Marie and Mike, alongside Merseyside’s LGBTQIA+ community, the foundation aims to support LGBTQIA+ people across the region, in his memory. One Knowsley, the infrastructure body for the third sector in Knowsley, took over the running of the Michael Causer Foundation earlier this year.

Tributes: Ahead of the vigil at 5:30 on August 2, a family community event will take place in the courtyard from 2-4pm.

Landmarks across Knowsley, including the Greystone Bridge over the M62 and Archway Road railway bridge, will be lit in rainbow colours on the same evening.

Steve Macfarlane, Outgoing Chair of Trustees, Michael Causer Foundation, said: “This year’s vigil is particularly special – marking the 15th anniversary since Michael’s death, and the first time it will be held in his home borough. We will honour Michael’s memory and the memory of all victims of hate crime.

“Fifteen years on and the fight against hate crime continues. Now more than ever is it important that as a community we stand united in our mission to create a world where people can live free from fear, prejudice and violence.”