Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
23 minutes ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
38 minutes ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
3 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
4 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
7 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Knowsley local election results 2023: who won council elections in my area - as votes counted

The Green Party made two big gains in the Labour stronghold.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 4th May 2023, 18:59 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:11 BST

The Green Party made two huge gains in the Labour stronghold of Knowsley during the local elections and strengthened their standing as the official opposition in the borough.

Paul Woodruff took the seat from Labour’s Hugh Malone in Roby and Graham Golding secured another big win for the party in St Gabriel’s. The Green Party held Whiston and Cronton ward by just 79 votes as Ron Gaffney was returned for another term.

The only other seat to change hands during Thursday’s vote went in Labour’s favour, with Gary Bennett claiming Whitefield from Independent John Morgan, who resigned from the Labour party last year.

Most Popular

Sixteen of the council’s 45 seats were up for election, across 15 wards. The double seat of Prescot North was held by the Lib Dems.

How many seats do each party have in Knowsley?

  • Labour - 31 seats
  • Green - 7 seats
  • Independents - 4 seats
  • Lib Dems - 3 seats

Local election - detailed results for Knowsley wards

  • Cherryfield - Jayne Elizabeth Aston - Labour
  • Halewood North - Shelley Powell - Labour
  • Halewood South - Barbara Elizabeth Dunn - Independent
  • Northwood - Marie Ellen Stuart - Labour
  • Page Moss - Del Arnall - Labour
  • Prescot North - Mark Joseph Burke and Ian Smith - Lib Dems
  • Prescot South - Joanne Burke - Green Party
  • Roby - Paul Woodruff - Green Party (gain from Labour)
  • Shevington - Tony Brennan - Labour
  • St Gabriel’s - Graham Charles Golding - Green Party (gain from Labour)
  • St Michael’s - Mike Kearns - Labour
  • Stockbridge - John Jason Donnelly - Labour
  • Swanside - Chris Bannon - Labour
  • Whiston and Cronton - Ron Gaffney - Green
  • Whitefield - Gary Paul Bennett - Labour - (gain from Independent)
Related topics:LabourCouncilSeatConservative PartyLiberal DemocratsGreen PartyLocal Elections 2022Election resultsGovernmentHistory