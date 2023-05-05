The Green Party made two big gains in the Labour stronghold.

The Green Party made two huge gains in the Labour stronghold of Knowsley during the local elections and strengthened their standing as the official opposition in the borough.

Paul Woodruff took the seat from Labour’s Hugh Malone in Roby and Graham Golding secured another big win for the party in St Gabriel’s. The Green Party held Whiston and Cronton ward by just 79 votes as Ron Gaffney was returned for another term.

The only other seat to change hands during Thursday’s vote went in Labour’s favour, with Gary Bennett claiming Whitefield from Independent John Morgan, who resigned from the Labour party last year.

Sixteen of the council’s 45 seats were up for election, across 15 wards. The double seat of Prescot North was held by the Lib Dems.

How many seats do each party have in Knowsley?

Labour - 31 seats

Green - 7 seats

Independents - 4 seats

Lib Dems - 3 seats

Local election - detailed results for Knowsley wards