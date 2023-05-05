The Green Party made two huge gains in the Labour stronghold of Knowsley during the local elections and strengthened their standing as the official opposition in the borough.
Paul Woodruff took the seat from Labour’s Hugh Malone in Roby and Graham Golding secured another big win for the party in St Gabriel’s. The Green Party held Whiston and Cronton ward by just 79 votes as Ron Gaffney was returned for another term.
The only other seat to change hands during Thursday’s vote went in Labour’s favour, with Gary Bennett claiming Whitefield from Independent John Morgan, who resigned from the Labour party last year.
Sixteen of the council’s 45 seats were up for election, across 15 wards. The double seat of Prescot North was held by the Lib Dems.
How many seats do each party have in Knowsley?
- Labour - 31 seats
- Green - 7 seats
- Independents - 4 seats
- Lib Dems - 3 seats
Local election - detailed results for Knowsley wards
- Cherryfield - Jayne Elizabeth Aston - Labour
- Halewood North - Shelley Powell - Labour
- Halewood South - Barbara Elizabeth Dunn - Independent
- Northwood - Marie Ellen Stuart - Labour
- Page Moss - Del Arnall - Labour
- Prescot North - Mark Joseph Burke and Ian Smith - Lib Dems
- Prescot South - Joanne Burke - Green Party
- Roby - Paul Woodruff - Green Party (gain from Labour)
- Shevington - Tony Brennan - Labour
- St Gabriel’s - Graham Charles Golding - Green Party (gain from Labour)
- St Michael’s - Mike Kearns - Labour
- Stockbridge - John Jason Donnelly - Labour
- Swanside - Chris Bannon - Labour
- Whiston and Cronton - Ron Gaffney - Green
- Whitefield - Gary Paul Bennett - Labour - (gain from Independent)