Knowsley Safari staff to star in new primetime documentary series - how to watch
The much-loved attraction is the focus of a brand-new six-part documentary series.
Viewers will be give 'genuine behind-the-scenes access' to Knowsley Safari Park as a new television series is set to air.
The much-loved attraction is the focus of a brand-new six-part documentary series, Secret Life of the Safari Park, which is scheduled to hit screens in January.
Produced by the makers of The Supervet and The Secret Life of the Zoo, the hour-long weekly shows focus on the Safari’s extraordinary animals, the amazing keepers who care for them and some of the – often hilarious – 500,000+ guests who visit the popular Safari each year.
Presented by Lancashire actress, Maxine Peake, the series is a unique opportunity to get to know the fascinating background stories of the animals.
Rachel Scott, Head of Marketing, Knowsley Safari, said filming has been 'amazing' and a 'real adventure'.
She added: "They’ve captured some magical moments of our remarkable animals, as well as our fabulous animal team and some of our wonderful guests too. We’re so excited to see everyone’s reactions to the show - viewers are in for a real treat with high-quality, genuine behind-the-scenes access to the Safari.”
How to watch
The first episode will be available to watch on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday, January 4 2024.
Secret Life of the Safari Park will also be available to watch on demand each week via Channel 4 streaming.