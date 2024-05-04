Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour’s Steve Rotheram has secured a historic third term as Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region. The 62-year-old promised he ‘would never let the Liverpool City Region down’ after winning another four years at the helm of the city region’s combined authority. He won a thumping majority of 68% after taking 183,932 votes.

The former Liverpool Walton MP comfortably saw off the challenge of Jade Marsden who finished second for the Conservatives with 27,708 votes. Tom Crone came third for the Green Party with 26,417.

The Liberal Democrats were pushed into fourth place as Rob McAllister-Bell won 21,366 votes. Independent candidate Ian Smith was fifth with 11,032. The turnout for the election was 23.7%, down on 30% in 2021. Mr Rotheram’s majority increased by 10% on 2021.

In his victory speech, Mr Rotheram said it was ‘an honour to serve your community at all levels,’ thanking those who had used their vote and paid tribute to his family and supporters. He criticised the government’s ‘regressive voting idea laws’ and said he found it ‘daunting’ people were unable to ‘exercise their democratic rights’.

The Metro Mayor said in returning him for a third term at the top of the Combined Authority, voters had ‘hollered at the top of their voices with two simple and clear messages; to the government, enough is enough and locally Labour is delivering in power’. Mr Rotheram said: “Up and down this country, ordinary people are fed up with the chaos, mismanagement and decline the Tories have presided over.

“Despite this though, we’re getting on with the job locally.” He pointed to the delivery of the £500m fleet of new trains as a success and said ‘voters in our city region aren’t easily kidded’. Reflecting on the position nationally, the Labour man accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of ‘squatting’ in Downing Street and called on him to ‘come out and face the voters’, adding: “We’re ready when you are.”

Addressing voters, Mr Rotheram said: “I want to make this Liverpool City Region the best place to grow up, grow a family and grow a business in.” He also made a promise that he would ‘never let the Liverpool City Region down’.

Full results for the Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor election: