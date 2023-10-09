Labour leader Keir Starmer and his Shadow Cabinet enjoyed a night out on the Royal Albert Dock.

Labour leader Keir Starmer and his Shadow Cabinet enjoyed a night out in Liverpool on Sunday following the opening day of the Labour Party Conference at the M&S Bank Arena.

The politicians headed over to Revolution bar on the Albert Dock for a social gathering before continuing the conference on Monday, when Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will lay out her plan to boost the economy and modernise the UK’s creaking infrastructure.

Reeves and Starmer were joined at Revolution by Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood and many other key figures.

While Labour leader Starmer found time to change into a denim shirt and chinos, it was clear some of his colleagues did not have time to change clothes for the post-work drinks across the road from the arena.

Labour did have something extra to celebrate, with Party Treasurer Mike Payne declaring: “During the Tory conference we recruited 1,000 members in a week.”

Starmer has recieved widespread criticism in Liverpool after writing an article for The S*n in October 2021. He had promised during his leadership campaign that he would not give interviews to the newspaper, which is boycotted in the city over its coverage of the Hillsborough disaster, during a visit to Liverpool in January 2020.

