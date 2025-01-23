Lady Anne Dodd awarded one of Liverpool's highest honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lady Anne Dodd, the wife of late veteran comedian Sir Ken Dodd, has been awarded one of the highest civic honours her adopted city of Liverpool can bestow.

Lady Dodd has been admitted to the city’s Roll of Citizen of Honour, after being endorsed by city councillors on Wednesday. As trustee of the Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation, she has overseen the work of the organisation to support performing arts charities and organisations.

On receiving the honour, Lady Dodd said she felt “amazed, overwhelmed and undeserved.” Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, said it was “absolutely fitting” she is recognised by the authority.

Since 2018, the Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation has made over 50 donations to more than 30 charities, many of which are based in Liverpool and Merseyside. Some of the recipients of these donations include Liverpool Women’s Hospital Charity, Liverpool Theatre School, and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The late Sir Ken Dodd pictured with his wife Anne .. | UGC

Outside of the Foundation, Lady Dodd has personally supported a number of projects in the City. Her contributions to her local community were highlighted through letters of recognition from St John the Evangelist Church and Happiness Hall in Knotty Ash, as well as Knotty Ash Primary School.

Anne, Lady Dodd said: “When I received the letter from Liverpool Council I was amazed, overwhelmed, undeserved, I feel, but so honoured to hear that I would receive this award. I love Liverpool, my adopted home for over fifty years.

“During the last six years, as trustees running The Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation with Ken’s nephew, John Lewis, I have met so many incredible workers and volunteers in a variety of charitable organisations, and particularly Liverpool Hospitals, who give extra time and effort to making people’s lives better.

Lady Anne Dodd. | Local TV

“My family, friends and I are so very proud to have this recognition for spending what really have been joyful times doing all the things that Ken’s legacy and his wishes have enabled me to do on his behalf since he passed away in 2018. I am very much looking forward to the ceremony and receiving the Citizen of Honour scroll. I am truly thrilled to bits or as Ken would say, I am completely discomknockerated.”

Cllr Richard Kemp, Lord Mayor of Liverpool, said: “Anne has been involved in many charities in this city and does so in a very quiet way. Perhaps the thing we’ll think of the most is her association with the Royal Court to bring a museum of comedy to our city.”

Cllr Robinson added: “When we think about not just the great work she’s done for many years but particularly since 2018 and particularly the Knotty Ash area of the city.”