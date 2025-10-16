A fashion resale marketplace, which won investment on Dragons' Den, has been snapped up by US giant FASHIONPHILE after closing earlier this year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Ormskirk, Luxe Collective was founded in 2018 by brothers Ben and Joe Gallagher. The business later appeared on Dragons' Den, securing investment from Steven Bartlett.

The business announced its closure earlier this year, citing a break-in during 2024, where it lost £500,000 worth of stock, as part of the reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the deal, both brothers will join FASHIONPHILE, and the move marks the official launch of FASHIONPHILE UK.

"This acquisition allows us to combine Luxe Collective's cultural relevance and strong community with FASHIONPHILE's scale, technology, and authentication expertise," said Ben Hemminger, co-founder and chief executive of FASHIONPHILE. The UK has a rich history of luxury resale, but no one is doing it our way at real scale. Together with Ben and Joe Gallagher, we intend to change that."

High end fashion | Pexels/Anastasia Iliana Makarova

Joe Gallagher, co-founder of Luxe Collective who will serve as director of operations at FASHIONPHILE UK, added: "FASHIONPHILE shares our vision for what luxury resale in the UK can become. With their technology, scale and support, we can now realize that vision on a much larger scale.

"From day one, Luxe Collective has been about building community and creating a conversation around luxury that feels inclusive and exciting," added Ben Gallagher, co-founder of Luxe Collective, who will take on the role of director of brand marketing at FASHIONPHILE UK.

"With FASHIONPHILE, we now have the chance to bring that spirit to a global audience while staying true to the values that made our community so loyal from the start."