A man has been handed a three-year football banning order after assaulting a woman at a match in Southport earlier this year.

Daniel Moonbrook, 22, of Euxton in Lancashire, pleaded guilty to assault by beating when he attended the Southport FC v Chorley FC game in the National League North competition in January.

Yesterday (April 22), Moonbrook appeared at Sefton Magistrates Court where he was issued with a three-year banning order and fined £300, compensation and court costs.

The court heard that on January 25, at The Big Help Stadium on Haig Avenue, disorder broke out among Chorley supporters in the second half of the game. Moonbrook was seen assaulting a female Chorley supporter and he was detained then ejected from the stadium.

Daniel Moonbrook. | Police handout

Merseyside Police Inspector Stuart McLoughlin said: “Violence against women and girls will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and this includes football. The victim, who was with her family, was left very distressed after the incident and this type of violent behaviour has no place in football.

“This ban prevents Moonbrook from attending any football game in the country. Merseyside Police is intent on creating safe spaces for women and this includes being able to attend football matches where they should feel safe without any fear or harm.

“We will work to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing any form of unacceptable and violent behaviour at football matches. I hope this sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will be put you before the courts to be prosecuted.”