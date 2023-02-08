One property had overflowing drainage in the shared living room.

A landlord who installed a manhole cover in the living room of a set of student flats has been fined £30k after flaunting licence rules on two properties in Liverpool.

Trophy Homes Limited was described as ‘poorly run’ with a clear lack of regard for tenants by District Judge Hatton in a hearing at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

The family-run landlord agency pleaded guilty to failing to apply for a HMO (Houses of Multiple Occupation) licence for student properties on Silvester Street, Vauxhall, and Highgate Street, Edge Hill.

In court, Liverpool City Council’s legal team said there had been ‘a blatant disregard’ for the obligations that come with being in control of HMOs, such as student accomodation.

The two properties without licences had issues with safety and poor management due to ineffective fire doors, overflowing drainage in the shared living room and intermittent electricity and gas supplies. Incredibly, a manhole (pictured below) had even been placed over a hole in the lounge of the Highgate Street property.

What’s been said

Cllr Sarah Doyle, said: “Trophy Homes Limited was happy to take the rent from students, yet provided them with substandard accommodation that put them at risk of injury, or much worse.

“I am pleased that the court has imposed a substantial fine which will hopefully persuade the firm to change its ways and comply with the law in future.”

A manhole had been placed over a hole in the lounge of the Highgate Street property. Image: Liverpool City Council

Previous breaches and fines

The company was aware of the legislation as it had been found guilty of a previous breach of the legislation in February 2020 when it was fined £45,000 for similar offences.