Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

‘It’ll be unrecognisable’ - landmark Merseyside pub to close for major refurbishment

Inside will be completely revamped with a stylish city centre bar design.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST

Work is set to start on a major refurbishment that will give a new lease of life to a landmark pub in the centre of Eastham.

The £170,000 investment at The Argyll on Plymyard Avenue aims to transform the tired local into a top quality pub that caters for the whole community and specialises in sport and entertainment, renaming it The Argyll & Sutherland to mark its new direction.

The venue will close for its overhaul from July 31 and is scheduled to reopen in mid-August, creating twelve new jobs.

The project is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new licensees Blind Tiger Inns, who have three other pubs in Merseyside.

The exterior of the building will be overhauled, complete with new signage, lighting and café-style seating at the front, to enhance the neighbourhood. The garden will also receive a makeover, with new lighting, plants and furniture – including modern high bar-style seating.

Inside will be completely revamped with a stylish city centre bar design, with everything being replaced replace, from the furniture to the flooring. New features will include booth seating, contemporary wall art, timber flooring and a stunning modern bar with steel shelving.

The layout will incorporate a spacious bar, lounge area and a stage for live music. There will also be a sports zone, kitted out with a new pool table, darts throws and big screens.

Chris Tulloch, managing director of Blind Tiger Inns, says the aim is to restore The Argyll & Sutherland as “a hub of the community and make it an asset to Eastham.”

He added: “The Argyll has lots of potential but is in need of TLC if it’s to thrive for the long term. We’ll be giving it the full works – it’ll be unrecognisable inside. We can’t wait to open the doors and show people their new-look local.”

